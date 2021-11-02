North Shore Bank has announced the promotion of Jena Hart to vice president, senior trust executive, and the promotion of Matt Vaillant to vice president, private banking, retirement planning and insurance.
Jena Hart has been with North Shore Bank for over 30 years, where she has held various positions within investments & trust, private banking and the retail divisions. She is a graduate of the University of Minnesota-Duluth, the ABA National Graduate Trust School, and is a Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA).
“Jena’s expertise and knowledge spans various life stages which provides proactive planning opportunities and great value to our clients”, said Brenda Brannan, executive vice president. “She has a diverse skillset that will serve her well working on client relationship initiatives and growth strategies in her new position in Investments & Trust.”
Matt Vaillant has been a part of the North Shore Bank team for majority of his banking career. His promotion will have him directly involved in the management of the private banking division, expansion of our retirement planning services and oversight of the growing insurance agency. Matt holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in business management & accounting from The College of St. Scholastica, and he has completed the certified financial planning program from Boston University.
“Matt provides exceptional wealth management experience to each of his clients and aligns their financial goals to the various services that North Shore has to offer," said Brannan. “His expertise and interest in technology will be instrumental as he draws on his skillsets to enhance the client experience.”