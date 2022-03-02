North Shore Bank is accepting submissions for its "Lights, Camera, Save!" video contest. The contest, organized by the American Bankers Association Foundation, is a national competition that encourages teens to use video to communicate the value of sound money management and set their peers on a sound financial path.
"Lights, Camera, Save! gives area students an opportunity to harness their creativity and learn about using money wisely," said Ken Johnson, President/CEO at North Shore Bank. "A strong financial education is critical to a successful future and we are thrilled to participate in a contest that reinforces that message.”
To participate, students (ages 13-18) must create a video, 30-seconds or less, on using money wisely and submit a link to the video along with a completed entry form to the bank by March 31. The contest is open to filmmakers of all experience levels.
North Shore Bank will host the first round of judging and select a winner to compete on the national level for one of three cash prizes, including $5,000 for first place, $3,000 for second place and $1,000 for third place. National contestants will face off head to head in the first round of national judging on ABA’s Instagram page that will determine which videos advance to the second round of national judging. Videos will be judged on their quality, message, content and the criteria set forth by the contest's official rules.
To learn more about Lights, Camera, Save!, visit lightscamerasave.com.