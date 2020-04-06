North Shore Bank announces staff appointments

In recognition of their knowledge, expertise and specialization, North Shore Bank has appointed the following individuals to vice president:
- Jeff Cadwell, vice president, senior trust executive
- Jeff Cooper, vice president, trust executive
- Jane Gottwald, vice president, investment manager
- Jena Hart, vice president, private banking manager
- Tim Johnson, vice president, trust executive
- Lisa Mandelin, vice president, trust executive
- Tim Seelos, vice president, portfolio manager
- Tom Simonson, vice president, senior commercial lender
- Karol Sowers, vice president, retirement planning executive
- Patricia Stolee, vice president, human resources
- Matt Vaillant, vice president, retirement planning executive
“The specialization these employees bring to North Shore Bank ranges from Human Resources, Commercial Lending, Trust, Estate, Investment Management, Private Banking and Retirement Planning with over 300 years of combined expertise. We are proud to announce their well-deserved appointments in acknowledgment of their contributions to our organization and our community,” stated Ken Johnson, North Shore Bank President/CEO.