North Shore Bank adds two industry veterans to mortgage team

North Shore Bank announced the addition of two new mortgage originators, Rhonda Adams and Kathryn Gunderson.
Adams has been in the finance, banking and mortgage industry for nearly 30 years. Adam grew up in Proctor, graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth and has lived in Superior since 1990. With her knowledge of the region, she is able to assist with purchases on both sides of the bridge. Adams will work from both North Shore Bank’s Superior and Cloquet locations.
Gunderson has been in the mortgage and banking industry for 20 years. Active in the community, she has been an ambassador in the Duluth Chamber, member of the Hermantown Chamber, graduate of Leadership Superior/Douglas County and past member of Duluth Eco Rotary. Gunderson will work out of North Shore Bank’s Hermantown location.
“North Shore Mortgage has been serving the region for over 25 years and is the Northland’s #1 Mortgage Lender”, said Joe Johnson, senior vice president. “Adding Rhonda’s and Kathryn’s extensive industry experience to the team will allow us to continue providing the exemplary level of service our customers have come to expect.”