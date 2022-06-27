Nine Essentia Health nurses are recipients of the 2022 Restoring Joy Award.
The awards are presented by Restoring Joy to Leadership, a “spiritually based leadership-development consulting firm.” Nurses from a variety of organizations across the country were nominated; there were a total of 22 award winners. Recipients are “intentional in their efforts to add JOY to the work environment … in spite of the whirlwind, these nurses manage to brighten their environment with the light of a joyful heart!”
Joyful nurses are nominated by the public and peers through the Restoring Joy to Leadership website.
“It is amazing that these Essentia Health nurses are being recognized at a national level for nursing’s focus on joy,” Essentia Chief Nursing Officer Rhonda Kazik said. “As a part of our Magnet Journey, evidence of joy in the workplace is essential and is linked to our goals of improved nurse satisfaction, healthier work environments, greater patient safety and patient satisfaction.”
The winning nurses from Essentia include:
- Linda Johnson, Essentia Health-Lakeside Clinic
- Maria Vespa, Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center
- Pamela Holland, Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes
- Molly Hillukka, Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes
- Susan Umpierre, Moose Lake Home Health
- Sarah Kroschel, Essentia Health-Sandstone
- Gwen Eggert, Essentia Health St. Joseph’s-Brainerd Clinic
- Sarah Lambert, Essentia Health-Moose Lake
- Sarah Class, Essentia Health-Moose Lake