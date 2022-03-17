Nicole Swanson continues Essentia Health career with internal medicine team

After 14 years with Essentia Health, Nicole Swanson has furthered her education to become an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in internal medicine.
Swanson received her education from The College of St. Scholastica and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
“Preventive health and regular screenings are such an important part of staying healthy, and I’m excited at the opportunity to help patients make healthy choices to prevent disease, promote early detection of problems and help patients navigate their illness,” said Swanson.