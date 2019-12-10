New members join Iron Mining Association board

The Iron Mining Association of Minnesota (IMA) announced the results of its annual board elections this month at its 27th annual meeting and dinner.
Incoming board members include Allyz Kramer of Short, Elliot, Hendrickson (SEH) and Adam Radel of United Taconite – Cleveland Cliffs Inc. In addition, Jim Perry of Furin & Shea will be rejoining the board.
They join the following board members: Randy Abernethy (Industrial Weldors & Machinists), Jon Anderson (RMS), Chad Asgaard (United Taconite – Cleveland Cliffs Inc.), Chrissy Bartovich (U.S. Steel – Minnesota Ore Operations), David Bednarz (Steel Dynamics), Patrick Bloom (Cleveland Cliffs Inc.), Paul Carlson (Northshore Mining – Inc.), Deb DeLuca (Duluth Seaway Port Authority), Frank Fredrickson (Minnesota Power), Tim Kalisch (U.S. Steel – Minnesota Ore Operations), Sandy Karnowski (Cleveland Cliffs Inc.), Marci Knight (American Bank of the North), Travis Kolari (U.S. Steel – Minnesota Ore Operations), Jeff Lipovetz (TKDA), Mark Lorenz (Steel Dynamics), Brian Maki (Lakehead Constructors), Bruce Mars (Conveyor Belt Service), Steve Mekkes (ArcelorMittal Minorca Mine), Robb Peterson (ArcelorMittal Minorca Mine), Larry Sutherland (U.S. Steel – Minnesota Ore Operations) and Matt Thibodeau (Thibodeau, Johnson, & Feriancek).
The IMA also recognized its outgoing board members, thanking them for their years of service, dedication and advocacy for the iron mining industry: Ed LaTendresse (Hibbing Taconite – ArcelorMittal), Art Lind (Lind Industrial Supply), Todd Nelson (United Taconite) and John Ward (Komatsu Mining).
The IMA recognized outgoing Board Chair, Ed LaTendresse. IMA said he has been an invaluable chair of the board for two years, displaying a commitment to the industry as a passionate leader who is driven to encourage efforts to support our state’s economic growth.
Robb Peterson of ArcelorMittal Minorca Mine moves into the role of board chair.
The trade association is led by President Kelsey Johnson.
“I’m excited to see what’s ahead in 2020 and to work with this great group of new and returning members, and business leaders, who represent the many facets of the largest industry in northeast Minnesota,” Johnson said.