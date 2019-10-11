New hands at the helms

Two of the most popular maritime attractions around Lake Superior have recently gotten new directors. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers chose to promote Sara Summers-Luedtke as director of the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center at the foot of the Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth. Sara has been a ranger at the center since 2014 and replaces Denise Wolvin, who took a position with the U.S. Forest Service in Alaska earlier this year.
"I have a background in museums, specifically collections management, but have a wide range of experience in exhibit development, interpretation, and non-profit management," Sara tells us. Her previous experience assistant director/collections manager for a tribal museum in Wisconsin.
Asked about her plans for the center, Sara says, "My vision is to update the visitor center to include more interactive options, and not just more screens. I want to include a modern-day element to tell the story of current sailors. I also want to increase our presence outside in the park by installing interpretive signs and having Park Rangers outside more to reach the visitors who do not come inside. We are also planning on revamping our educational programming, with an emphasis on meeting educational standards. Finally, I want our exhibits to teach people what the Corps of Engineers does for the local community and the nation."
Farther up the Minnesota shore, Split Rock Lighthouse Historic Site also gets a new site manager, who also is familiar with our region. The Minnesota Historical Society hired Hayes Scriven, current executive director of the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior, to take on the role, replacing Lee Radzak, who retired in April after 36 years living and directing the lighthouse site. Since Hayes, his wife, Jenny, and their two children moved to the North Shore, he’s quickly become involved in the community, according to the historical society.
Besides directing the Bong Center since 2017, he serves on the board of the Lake County Historical Society and is a member of the Friends of the Edna G and city of Two Harbors’ Edna G Commission, working to preserve the last steam-powered tugboat on the Great Lakes. He qill continue at the Bong Center through October.
“I am extremely honored and excited to be at Split Rock. This a true dream come true for my family and me,” Hayes says in the release announcing his hiring. “I am looking forward to working with the staff and greeting all the visitors at one of Minnesota's most iconic sites.”