USDA Forest Service Superior National Forest, Acting Forest Supervisor Shannon Rische announces new leadership on two Forest Ranger Districts. Adam Cochran has been selected as the new District Ranger for the Laurentian District, replacing Ann Niesen. Sunny Lucas has been selected as the new District Ranger for the LaCroix District, replacing Lee Stewart. Both are currently on their respective Districts and ready to engage with local partners and communities.
“Our District Rangers are key leaders, and we are excited to bring Adam and Sunny’s experience to our forest,” says Shannon Rische, Acting Forest Supervisor, Superior National Forest, “Along with their technical abilities, they both have strong partnership and community engagement experience, all key to fulfilling the goals of our forest plan.”
Prior to selection as District Ranger for the Laurentian District, Cochran worked for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in the Lake Havasu Field Office in Arizona. He grew up outside a small logging community the Pacific Northwest surrounded by the Olympic National Forest and Puget Sound. He attended School in Idaho and Colorado where he studied Biology-Natural Resource Management and Rangeland Ecology Management. He worked for the USDA Agricultural Research Services, Idaho Fish & Game Service, Utah Division of Wildlife, and the Washington Department of Ecology. For the last 13 years Cochran worked for the BLM in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado. He and his family are excited to live and enjoy the wild places and outdoor activities in Aurora.
Prior to selection as District Ranger for the LaCroix District, Lucas was a District Ranger (Acting) on the Laurentian District and then applied for a permanent position on the LaCroix District. She started her career as a seasonal on the Wenatchee National Forest in Washington while attending college. Her first permanent position was on the Umpqua National Forest in Oregon at the Dorena Genetic Resource Center as Program Manager for the Port-Orford Cedar Disease Resistance Breeding Program. In Asheville, NC she managed the Resistance Screening Center, a small facility that screens tree seedlings for resistance to a variety of diseases. Then she led the Forest Health Group in the St. Paul, MN Field Office, supervising a team of entomologists, pathologists and foresters working with state agencies across seven (7) Midwest states and assisting nine (9) National Forests. She has taken the opportunity to work on temporary assignments within the larger State & Private Forestry organization and was exposed to the Cooperative Forestry side of State & Private Forestry. Her 13-year career with the Forest Service has been working with external partners in private industry, universities, state, and other federal government agencies. Lucas is excited to get grounded and connected to a specific piece of land, and she looks forward to developing relationships with staff, partners, and communities.