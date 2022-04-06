Neurosurgery specialist James Cross Jr. joins Essentia Health

Essentia Health welcomes certified physician assistant James Cross Jr. to its neurosurgery team.
“I completed my training at Essentia and had great experiences here,” said Cross. “I fit in well with the team and feel privileged to join the department.”
Cross received his education at The College of St. Scholastica. He said he felt a calling to specialize in neurosurgery.
“I’m an optimist and enjoy making everyone’s day a little bit better,” said Cross. “I make a conscious effort to wake up each day with a positive attitude and a smile, and I hope my patients see that and know that I truly care about providing them the best care possible.”