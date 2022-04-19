Neurology specialist Beth Conley continues career at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic

Beth Conley is looking forward to continuing her career at Essentia Health as an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner specializing in neurology. She has spent nearly two decades at Essentia as a registered nurse.
“I have worked here for the last 18 years and it’s where I did my training for both my nursing and doctorate degrees,” said Conley. “It was a natural choice to continue my career here in a place I call home and plan to stay throughout my professional career.”
Conley received her education from The College of St. Scholastica.
“I want to work with my patients to help them be the best version of themselves, and I am looking forward to making positive connections with patients that help with their overall wellness,” said Conley.