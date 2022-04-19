Nellie Swanson joins pediatric team at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic

Nellie Swanson, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, has joined the pediatric team at the Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic.
“I chose to join Essentia because of its mission-driven approach to care for the community,” said Swanson. “The pediatric team is an amazing and welcoming group where everyone plays a role in delivering the best possible care.”
Swanson received her education from the University of Minnesota School of Nursing in Minneapolis. A lifelong Minnesotan, she is excited to provide care in an area she spent time vacationing as a child. Part of Swanson’s specialty is being a lactation counselor for breastfeeding mothers.
“I think parents have an important and challenging job and I look forward to sharing my tips in working within their child’s developmental level,” said Swanson. “I enjoy working with kids and families as they grow and develop.”