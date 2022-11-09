NBC promotes three associates

National Bank of Commerce (NBC) announced the promotion of three of its associates.
Linda Aune, is now vice president – chief operations officer. Her responsibilities will be to develop and implement operational strategies and innovative ideas to contribute to the organization’s strategic goals. She has been in the banking industry for 37. She is from Duluth and has volunteered for organizations such as the United Way, Grandma’s Marathon, Junior Achievement, and Habitat for Humanity. Eric Albrecht, NBC’s president effective January 1, 2023, stated, “NBC is thrilled to be able to promote from within, that shows the talent that we have as an organization. Linda’s leadership will create an environment where other leaders can grow, ultimately, moving the bank forward.”
Brian Milliken, is now senior vice president – chief commercial banking officer. He will be responsible for managing NBC’s commercial banking team. Milliken is a native of Superior and has been in the banking industry for 16 years. He sits on the board of several local organizations such as The Development Association of Superior and Douglas County and the Superior Business Center Inc. Albrecht, commented, “Imagination creates the ideas that turn into success. I’m excited for Brian to learn and grow within our organization and truly be able to bring NBC’s tagline to life, which is to make more possible.”
Blaze Zenner, is now vice president – commercial credit director. His responsibilities will be to ensure the proper credit quality of NBC’s commercial loan portfolio. Zenner has been in the banking industry for over 35 years and has held many different positions. A graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth, he worked out of the area for several years before returning to the Twin Ports in 1990, where he has resided ever since. He has been an active community member, volunteering with organizations such as the Duluth United Way, Duluth Chamber of Commerce, Cathedral of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary, Knights of Columbus, and Grandma’s Marathon. Dave Strum, senior vice president – commercial credit director stated, “Blaze has a vast knowledge in the banking industry and we’re proud to be able to promote from within. I am excited to see him transition into this new role while continuing to help move the bank’s commercial team forward.”
National Bank of Commerce is headquartered in Superior and also has locations in Duluth, Esko, Hermantown, Hibbing, Poplar and Solon Springs.