NBC names Hansen to commercial banking team

National Bank of Commerce (NBC), has expanded its commercial banking team by repositioning Cammy Hansen to VP – Senior Commercial Banker.
She has been with the bank for nine years and in her new role will be responsible for building relationships with commercial customers to help the local businesses and communities prosper.
"At my core, I’m all about developing relationships and taking exceptional care of my clients. I look forward to applying those skills as part of NBC’s commercial banking team," Hansen said.
She is currently board chair for Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center as well as a member of the Duluth LISC Local Advisory Board.
“We are thrilled to welcome Cammy to the commercial banking team. Her demonstration of hard work, enthusiasm and cross-department knowledge will help us grow and meet the needs of those in our communities. We look forward to watching her learn and grow in her new role," said Brad Roden, SVP - Chief Banking Officer.
National Bank of Commerce is headquartered in Superior and has locations in Duluth, Esko, Hermantown, Hibbing, Poplar and Solon Springs.