NBC adds Cummings to Superior management team

National Bank of Commerce (NBC) has added a new associate, hiring Stephanie Cummings as SVP – Chief Retail Officer.
She attended the University of Minnesota Duluth,
where she studied communications. She also attended and graduated from a Graduate School of Banking program held by the Consumer Banking Association.
Cummings joins NBC with 34 years of banking experience. For the last 18 years, she has been a District Manager at Wells Fargo
“I’m thrilled to be joining NBC. Having the opportunity to really make a difference is exciting to me. I look forward to getting to know my new
team and seeing how we can make more possible,” she said. Working out of the Superior main branch, Cummings will oversee NBC’s retail banking, signature banking, and mortgage departments. She is the current board chair of the Duluth LISC local advisory board and sits on the board of directors for the Greater Minnesota Housing Fund.
“Having Stephanie join our team is a huge win. A win for NBC’s management, staff, and the community. Stephanie brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience that we look forward to tapping into. We’re excited, and lucky, to have her on the team,” President and CEO Steve Burgess said.