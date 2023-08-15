National Bank of Commerce (NBC) has announced an enhancement of its agency lending program.
NBC said it is diversifying its lending portfolio with the implementation of an agency lending program that will be managed locally. Agency lending encompasses any sort of government-backed loan, with the major and most well-known ones being SBA, USDA and FSA. The bank recently hired Matt Warren – agency lending specialist, who previously worked on SBA, USDA and FSA loans with two lending institutions. Warren will be instrumental in the vetting and underwriting process of these loans at NBC.
Agency lending is a great option for businesses that don’t qualify for conventional business loans for a variety of reasons such as not having sufficient collateral, being a startup, being new owners or not having required equity injection for a conventional loan. Agency loans are backed by the government, easing the bank's risk.
National Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. This means the SBA gives select lenders more authority to process, close, service and liquidate SBA-guaranteed loans. Another advantage of this designation is NBC’s ability to get SBA loans approved faster than a lender that doesn’t have this status.
Brian Milliken, chief commercial banking officer stated, “We are excited to formalize the NBC agency lending program and believe this will aid in new business openings, expansion of businesses, and easing the change of ownership. All ways we continue to make more possible for the communities we serve.”
NBC is headquartered in Superior and has locations in Duluth, Esko, Hermantown, Hibbing, Poplar and Solon Springs. The bank’s web address is nbcbanking.com.