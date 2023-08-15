Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then windy with periods of thunderstorms later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.