National Bank of Commerce (NBC) has announced the promotions of nine of its associates.
- Eric Albrecht, who has been with the bank for five years, is now EVP – Chief Operating Officer
- Brad Roden, who has been with the bank for 13 years, is now EVP – Chief Banking Officer
- Lindsey Growette Stingle, who has been with the bank for 10 years, is now SVP – Human Resources Director
- Mark Peterson, who has been with the bank for 11 years, is now SVP – Chief Credit Officer
- Linda Aune, who has been with the bank for 9 years, is now VP – Commercial Loan Operations Director
- Dan Berg, who has been with the bank for three years, is now a VP – Commercial Banker
- Kerstyn Hendricks, who has been with the bank for 13 years, is now VP – Lead Signature Banker
- Samantha Kerr, who has been with the bank for four years, is now AVP – Signature Banker and becomes an NBC officer
- Guryne Wedan, who has been with the bank for 10 years, is now AVP – Commercial Loan Operations Supervisor and becomes and NBC officer
“Congratulations to each of these associates on a well-deserved promotion,” said Steve Burgess, President and CEO. “It’s my honor to witness the career progression of these talented individuals, something we are fortunate to focus on at National Bank of Commerce.”
“As the organization prospers, we are proud to share the recognition of those helping us to make more possible. Our customers have come to expect nothing but excellence from us, and these people continue to exemplify our high standards.”