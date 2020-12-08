Morgan joins Johnson, Killen & Seiler

Jacob Morgan has joined the Johnson, Killen & Seiler law firm in Duluth.
Morgan graduated magna cum laude from Mitchell Hamline School of Law. He graduated cum laude from the College of St. Scholastica with a bachelor’s degree in exercise physiology. He is admitted to practice in Minnesota and is a member of the Minnesota State Bar Association.
Johnson, Killen & Seiler provides a wide range of services for individuals, businesses and employers. Its attorneys specialize in areas of law including:
business, employment and labor, estates and trusts, family issues, health care, litigation and maritime and admiralty.