Morberg joins Wenck’s Duluth office

Kyle Morberg has joined Wenck’s Duluth office as a civil engineer, and will be working with their environmental compliance and permitting group as well solid waste engineering group.
Moberg’s work areas will include solid waste and wastewater engineering design, construction and environmental compliance, and permitting projects. He will primarily be serving northern Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan private and public clients, as well as work on national projects as needed.
He has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Minnesota-Duluth and six years of experience as an environmental engineer/civil engineer. Through this position, Wenck is expanding its environmental engineering and environmental compliance and permitting practice in Duluth.