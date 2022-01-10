Molly Hilgenberg joins behavioral health team at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic

The Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic is proud to welcome Molly Hilgenberg, a licensed independent clinical social worker who specializes in behavioral health.
“I was drawn to work at Essentia because I wanted to be in a health care setting where my personal and professional values align in providing quality and respectful care to my patients,” said Hilgenberg.
Hilgenberg received her education from Humboldt State University in Arcata, California. She has a particular interest in helping patients heal from traumatic or adverse childhood experiences. She is also trained in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), a treatment option for those with post-traumatic stress disorder or other unresolved traumatic losses or events.
“Empathy is what I commit to provide every day to patients and their families,” said Hilgenberg. “I believe that with empathy, I can provide a more comfortable, nonjudgmental and culturally responsive environment for people who are seeking a supportive therapeutic relationship.”