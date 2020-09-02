Mischke hired as a NBC commercial banker

National Bank of Commerce (NBC)has hired Roger Mischke as vice president – commercial banker.
From Grand Rapids, he joins the company with a Bachelor of Science degree from Kent State University and 19 years of banking experience. Working out of NBC’s Hibbing office, Mischke will build relationships with both current and new commercial customers to help our local businesses and communities grow.
“Roger comes to us with a lot of experience and knowledge. We look forward to watching him excel as the newest member of our commercial lending team," said Brad Roden, senior vice president and chief banking officer.
National Bank of Commerce is headquartered in downtown Superior and also has locations in Duluth, Esko, Hermantown, Hibbing, Poplar and Solon Springs.