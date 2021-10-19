Minnesota Sea Grant welcomes Alexander Frie

The University of Minnesota Sea Grant Program welcomes Alexander Frie as the new research and fellowship coordinator this November. MNSG and Sea Grant programs nationwide invest a large part of their federal and university funding in research and education competitions that are directly managed by a research coordinator.
“We are excited to welcome Alex and introduce him to our partners, collaborators, and the National Sea Grant network,” said MNSG Director John A. Downing. “In this reenvisioned position, Alex will be helping our program fully realize our research-to-application vision of translating the water science needs of our community stakeholders into deliverable water science, research funding opportunities, and student fellowships.”
Frie comes to MNSG from the University of Minnesota Department of Soil, Water and Climate, where he was a postdoctoral associate investigating the fate and transport of reactive atmospheric nitrogen, which are forms of nitrogen that contribute to negative environmental impacts. Previously, he was at the Lake Superior Research Institute where he performed chemical analyses in support of ballast water management system testing for ships.
“Having a highly skilled chemist in-house is fantastic,” Downing said. “Alex’s broad background in environmental and atmospheric chemistry and biogeochemistry will bring scientific perspectives new to Minnesota Sea Grant.”
This new MNSG position has three main components. Frie will help develop and prioritize MNSG’s research theme areas and coordinate the program’s request-for-proposal research funding process. Frie will also manage MNSG’s undergraduate and graduate fellowship programs, including the prestigious National Sea Grant Knauss Fellowship. Additionally, Frie will develop an individual research program that supports MNSG’s vision and goals.
“One of my goals is for Minnesota Sea Grant research to be more applicable for our stakeholders,” said Alexander Frie. “This position is an opportunity to impact who and what Minnesota Sea Grant funds and to develop partnerships that expand the reach of our program through, for example, additional fellowship opportunities.”