Minke joins St. Luke's board of directors

Herb Minke was named to the St. Luke's board of directors.
Minke recently retired from ALLETE / Minnesota Power, where he was a member of the senior executive team as vice president, energy policy and regulatory affairs. He provided executive leadership and strategy for the regulatory, legislative and energy policy activities of the company.
Minke has served on the board of the Duluth Playhouse for the last 10 years, where he was treasurer for two years and board chair for the last eight years. He has also served in various other organizational leadership positions including the United Way and his local church.
Minke graduated from the University of Toledo and holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance and Corporate Strategy. He is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Valuation Analysist.
Minke joins board members Kevin Beardsley, treasurer; Timothy, Kleinschmidt, MD, chief of staff; Jeff Borling, chair; Brian Murphy, past chair; John Cloutier; Mark Plachta, MD; Edwin King Hall; Yvonne Prettner Solon; Barbara Hayden Haugen, vice chair; Aimee VanStraaten, MD, secretary; Patrick Heffernan; Ruth Westra, DO; Amanda Imes, and Nicholas Van Deelen, MD, chief of staff-elect.