Lake Assault Boats – a part of Fraser Industries that manufacturers fire, patrol, and rescue craft – has named MilPro Marine as its newest U.S. dealership. MilPro will represent Lake Assault Boats in North and South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee.
“We are very excited to add Bill Lamphiere and his team at MilPro Marine as our newest dealership, covering a number of important states in our market area,” said Bob Beck, director of sales and marketing at Lake Assault. “MilPro’s staff is among the most knowledgeable in the industry, and over the years they have built a well-earned reputation for unmatched customer service and support.”
“This is an excellent opportunity for our company to expand its national footprint with an exceptional line of boats that meet a wide range of applications,” said Bill Lamphiere, president of MilPro Marine LLC. “From RHIBs to deep-V and catamaran configurations, we’re looking forward to presenting their capabilities across our service area.”
Bill Lamphiere has been in the sales and service industry for over 40 years.