Miland joins JR Jensen

Scott Miland has joined the JR Jensen team as a project manager. He is a US Air Force veteran with a B.S Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Iowa State University with nearly 15 years of construction management experience.
Miland drives continuous improvement of project delivery processes with his direct involvement with field foreman, superintendents, subcontractors, and material suppliers. He manages the lifecycle of scheduling, cost tracking, cost forecasting, invoicing, RFI’s and submittals.