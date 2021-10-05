Midwest Professional Planners Terri Rau now a certified divorce financial analyst

Midwest Professional Planners, Ltd. (MPPL), is pleased to announce that Terri M. Rau, ChFC®, CDFA® recently completed a program in divorce analysis and is now a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® (CDFA®) professional.
Rau is a financial advisor, vice president of client services, and a shareholder of MPPL Financial. As a CDFA professional, she can help determine both the short and long-term financial impacts of a proposed divorce settlement to provide the best advice to clients. She is also a member of The Women Advisors Forum, designed to study the latest strategies for practice growth, network building, and sustaining success for clients in today’s shifting markets.
With this certification, Rau is trained to provide financial information and assistance to people going through a divorce. She evaluates the tax implication of dividing property and the financial impact of various settlement options for dividing marital property (including pensions) and child and spousal support payments.
MPPL is an SEC registered investment advisory firm filed in the states of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Texas, California, and Florida.