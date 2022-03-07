Michelle Overbye joins cardiology team at Fairview Range and Grand Itasca

Nurse Practitioner Michelle Overbye recently joined Cardiologist Dr. Daniel Brody and Nurse Practitioner Kristina Conner at Fairview Range and Grand Itasca to provide full-time heart care services to the region.

Overbye will see patients at Fairview Mesaba Clinics in Hibbing and Mountain Iron, as well as Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital in Grand Rapids. Prior to this role, she worked as a nurse practitioner in the Fairview Range Emergency Department and at Grand Itasca as a family practice provider. 

“Cardiac patients have been my favorite patient population,” said Overbye. “I’m excited to help people live healthier lifestyles and live better with their conditions.”