WDSE-WRPT President and General Manager, Patty Mester, has been elected to a two-year term of the Public Media Small Station Association Board.
It represents 88 public television stations across the country. Various public media partnership groups, including the Small Station Association, are dedicated to addressing the needs of the public media system through multiple channels and were created to develop an online learning ecosystem, in-person training opportunities, webinars, peer networks and other tools focusing on several areas of need including discipline-specific training, management, and leadership development. The Association meets monthly and works to share best practices and advocate on behalf of its member stations.
As part of her service, she has already begun to participate in the Public Media Diversity Leaders initiative through Furman University. This initiative consists of collaborative exercises, scenario analyses and audio/visual tools that introduce strategic diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) frameworks to guide development of actionable plans. Participants explore selected best DEI practices already in place within public media and content tailored to examine challenges, themes and topics identified by the participants.
“I am so pleased to have been appointed to the Small Station Association Board as well as participate in the diversity initiative,” said Mester. “Small stations across the country are integral to the success of the public media landscape and play a significant role in the communities they serve. Public media typically leads the way in presenting and recognizing diversity, but we would be remiss if we didn’t work to keep it top-of-mind. We always want to be learning and leading best practices for both our programming and work environments.”
About Furman University
The Riley Institute Public Media Diversity Leaders Initiative: Public media leaders across the country are grappling with the systems changes necessary to diversify workplaces, boards, content and audience—changes that go to the heart of public media’s mission. Today’s heightened awareness of racial and other inequities in American institutions has magnified and accelerated organizational and stakeholder expectations that public media leaders establish diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) as core values in their organizations and build them into their behaviors, systems and culture. More at www.furman.edu/riley/diversity-strategies/diversity-partnerships/public-media-diversity-leaders-initiative/
About WDSE-WRPT TV
The Duluth-Superior Area Educational Television Corporation, known by its call letters WDSE•WRPT, is a community-supported nonprofit public media organization dedicated to illuminating, inspiring and enriching lives to strengthen communities. WDSE•WRPT’s vision is to be essential to the communities it serves. The station creates original locally focused series, documentaries, and digital videos, as well as curates educational and entertaining content through PBS and other national partners.