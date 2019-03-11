The WSP USA, Inc. Duluth, Minnesota office (formerly Leggette, Brashears & Graham, Inc.) is pleased to announce that Paige Melius has joined their Water and Environment Team as an Environmental Scientist. Paige has extensive research experience in the physical sciences that expands WSP’s capabilities to serve clients in the Great Lakes region.
Paige is a 2017 graduate of the University of Minnesota in Duluth, focusing in Limnology and Hydrogeology. Her research included geo-archeological investigations in the United Kingdom and ecological restoration within the Midwest. A certified environmental response team member, Paige also specializes in environmental permitting, water resource management, and wetland science.
WSP is a professional environmental and engineering firm in business for over 133 years with 10 local offices in the Great Lakes region including Duluth, Houghton, Minneapolis, and Madison. Nationwide services include Property & Building Resources, Energy, Program Management, Transportation, and Water & Environment. The Duluth office specializes in environmental permitting/compliance, environmental due diligence, wetland delineation/mitigation, invasive species management, and site investigation/remediation.