Melissa Jordan has been named Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce board president
"I’m looking forward to continuing to advance the prosperity of our businesses, promote our members and area organizations, and boost the wellbeing of our communities," Jordan wrote. "There is no doubt that 2020 was an interesting and difficult year for many of us. ... My goal for 2021 is to provide value for the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce by continuing to advocate for the businesses and organizations in our area. I have no doubt that this year will be better than the last and I am excited to be a part of the process."