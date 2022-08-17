MDI names Diane Meyer as new associate director of employment services

MDI announced Diane Meyer as its new associate director of employment services. In this role, Meyer will lead the continued growth and structuring of the Employment Services department, which ensures all MDI employees have access to the support they need to successfully learn and retain a job. Meyer has been with MDI since 2006.
“During her time here at MDI, Diane has made significant positive impacts on the people, mission and culture of our organization,” said MDI President and CEO Eric Black. “Leading with a one-of-a-kind, person-centered approach, Diane’s leadership will propel us forward in ensuring our employees have the resources they need to be successful while supporting our mission of positively impacting 2,500 lives by 2025 through meaningful employment and related services.”
Currently employing more than 420 people, MDI is a nonprofit organization that manufactures corrugated plastic packaging and offers production labor services, with four locations across Minnesota. Approximately half of its employees are people with disabilities.
“I am excited to begin this new role at MDI, where I am consistently inspired by my incredible colleagues and am committed to making real, meaningful impacts through the Employment Services department,” said Meyer.
Over the course of her 16-year career at MDI, Meyer has served as an integral part of the manufacturer’s industry-leading employment services initiatives and has been instrumental to the career advancement of hundreds of MDI employees. Diane is active in her local community and serves on the Board of Directors at United Way in Grand Rapids.