MDI appoints new Human Resources director

MDI is pleased to announce Laura Schwartz as human resources . Schwartz will lead the corrugated packaging manufacturer’s talent development, recruitment and retention strategies and advance the nonprofit’s mission of providing meaningful employment for people with disabilities.
Her background in human resources spans more than two decades, including significant expertise in the packaging industry. Prior to joining MDI, she was the human resources director at Berger Allied Moving and Storage and human resources manager for Core-Mark International, a leading convenience industry supplier. Her human resources expertise spans several specialty areas including strategic planning, succession planning, organizational development, talent development and retention.