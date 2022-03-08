MDI appoints Michael Raich as board of directors chair

Longtime Hibbing resident serves as president of the Northeast Higher Education District
MDI announced Michael Raich as chair of its board of directors, reflecting the organization’s continued commitment to having an experienced board that reflects various industries across Minnesota. Raich is the president of the Northeast Higher Education District (NHED) and will serve a two-year term as chair of MDI’s board. Click here to download his headshot.
With nearly 30 years of combined K-12 and collegiate administration experience in the Northeast Minnesota region, Raich is passionate about fostering education innovation. He previously served as provost of Hibbing Community College and Itasca Community College and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth, a master’s from St. Cloud State University, and a doctorate from the University of North Dakota.
“We are incredibly lucky to have Michael lead our dynamic board of directors,” said Eric Black, MDI president. “The level of educational acumen and leadership he brings to the table will help us leverage new and innovative ways to grow our business and our mission of positively impacting 2,500 lives by 2025 through meaningful employment and related services.”
Employing more than 420 people, MDI is a nonprofit organization that manufactures corrugated standard and custom plastic packaging solutions at its Cohasset, Grand Rapids, Hibbing and Minneapolis facilities. Approximately half of its employees are people with disabilities.
“I am passionate about MDI because of its dedication to providing meaningful employment opportunities for people with disabilities,” said Raich. “MDI embodies social good and has a track record of promoting a strong business community throughout Minnesota. I am thrilled to lead this incredible board of directors.”