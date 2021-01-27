Brandy Maus has been promoted to Senior Network Administrator and will focus her energy on guiding the implementation, administration and troubleshooting of the Bank’s network infrastructure. In addition to her many responsibilities, Brandy will assist in facilitating the Bank’s technology needs. Brandy holds an Associate of Applied Science degree from Lake Superior College and has been with North Shore Bank for 8 years.
Maus promoted to senior network administrator at North Shore Bank
