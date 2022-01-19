maurices names country music superstar Lauren Alaina as celebrity brand ambassador

maurices has named rising country music superstar Lauren Alaina as its first ever celebrity brand ambassador for a year-long partnership.
Throughout 2022, the partnership will include dozens of opportunities inclusive of Alaina’s upcoming ‘Top of the World’ tour presented by maurices, a “Hometown Heroes” program, including a CMA Fest sweepstakes prize packages and a maurices t-shirt design collaboration.
“I am beyond excited and honored to be able to partner with maurices as I kick off my 2022 ‘Top of the World’ tour and inspire a new generation of women to look and feel their best in everything they do while shining a light on deserving women through the Hometown Heroes sweepstakes,” said Alaina.
The “Hometown Heroes” program will be offered in the following cities: Minneapolis, MN; Milwaukee, WI; Rosemont, IL; Columbus, OH; Indianapolis, IN; Tulsa, OK; Cedar Park, TX; Little Rock, AR; and Nashville, TN.