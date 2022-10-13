Mattson joins LHB

LHB Inc. has promoted Dylan Mattson, PE, to the position of mechanical engineering manager.
Mattson joined the firm in 2012 and has played a pivotal role in the advancement of LHB’s Pipeline/Industrial group. As a drafter, designer, engineer, and project manager, he has contributed to a variety of industrial projects including ones by Enbridge Energy. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Minnesota Duluth.
“Our Pipeline/Industrial market has seen astonishing growth in recent years, propelled in part by Dylan’s contributions,” LHB CEO Rick Carter says. “In addition to being a skilled engineer and thoughtful manager, Dylan has proven to be a leader and mentor within the company. We’re pleased to recognize his contributions with this promotion.”