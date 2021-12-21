Mary McDonald joins Hansen House Co. as principal accountant

Mary McDonald has joined Hansen House Co., an accounting firm in Duluth, as a principal accountant. She specializes in tax preparation of small businesses and individuals. She can be reached at mmcdonald@hansenhouseco.com.
