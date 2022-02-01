Mary Costley joins North Shore Bank mortgage team
Mary Costley has joined the North Shore Bank mortgage team. She brings almost 30 years of experience in the mortgage industry to her new role, with  extensive experience in residential lending, including new construction, new home purchase, home renovation, and the refinance of an existing home. Costley grew up on the Iron Range, graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth with a bachelor's of business administration degree, and currently resides in Duluth with her family.