Martin joins Duluth Airport Authority staff

The Duluth Airport Authority has hired Cole Martin as a finance technician. He joined the DAA team in June.
“Cole comes to us with experience, a fresh set of eyes and ambitions to grow personally and professionally to improve the organization,” said Joelle Bodin, director of finance.
Martin graduated from the College of St. Scholastica with a BS in Finance, minoring in Marketing and Management. Before joining the DAA, his background included working in the finance department at a local hospital, and as a financial analyst, advisor and implementation project manager.
Originally from Cook, Martin recently joined the board of directors for Grandma’s Marathon Co.