Mark Peterson promoted to SVP - Chief Credit Officer at National Bank of Commerce

National Bank of Commerce is proud to announce the promotion of Mark Peterson to SVP - Chief Credit Officer and member of the NBC Executive Team.
Mark was raised in Mahtowa and received his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Minnesota – Duluth. Mark has 41 years in the banking industry, primarily on the commercial lending side. Before his promotion, Mark was the Commercial Credit Director at NBC for ten years. Working out of NBC’s Downtown Duluth office, he will be responsible for overseeing the credit risk management and asset quality of the bank. Mark also serves on the finance committee for APEX and is a Rotary committee member.
Steve Burgess, President & CEO, stated “Congratulations to Mark Peterson on this well-deserved promotion. It's an honor to witness his career progress, something we are fortunate to focus on at National Bank of Commerce. As the organization prospers, we are proud to share the recognition of those helping us to make more possible, each and every day."
National Bank of Commerce is headquartered in Superior and also has locations in Duluth, Esko, Hermantown, Hibbing, Poplar and Solon Springs.