Julie Marinucci of Hibbing has been appointed to the Iron Range Higher Education Committee by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt Gov. Peggy Flanagan.
The Iron Range Higher Education Committee advises the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation commissioner on providing higher education programs within the taconite assistance area and on development of a contract with the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities (MnSCU) system that would require MnSCU to provide courses within the taconite assistance area.
Marinucci is a deputy director with St. Louis County Land & Minerals. She is a graduate of Chisholm High School and Michigan Tech. Marinucci's term on the Iron Range Higher Education Committee begins April 25 and expires January 2, 2024.