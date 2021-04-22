Mandi Peterson joins North Shore Bank as director of marketing and communications

North Shore Bank is pleased to announce the addition of their latest team member, Mandi Peterson, as the Director of Marketing and Communications.
Mandi Peterson comes to North Shore Bank with over 16 years of marketing experience across a variety of industries including franchise consumer services, sports marketing and event management. The majority of her career focused on helping small-business owners achieve year-over-year growth through comprehensive marketing campaigns and hands-on implementation. Her most recent position involved the development and execution of marketing strategies for a local non-profit company, which included the management of all public relation and communication initiatives.
Peterson earned a master’s degree in Business Administration from St. Cloud State University and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Minnesota, Duluth. She currently serves as a board member for the Woodland Area Hockey Association.
“We are very excited to have Mandi on our team at North Shore Bank,” said Ken Johnson, President & CEO of North Shore Bank. “Her marketing experience will be essential as we work to educate the community about recent expansions we've made in our product and service offerings.”
As the Director of Marketing and Communications, Peterson will manage North Shore Bank’s overall brand development and marketing strategy, and will translate business objectives into marketing tactics to drive growth.