GPM, Inc. announced the promotion of Todd Maki to Chief Operating Officer (COO). He joined GPM in 2018 as strategic planning director, leading the company in IT strategy/integration and overall process improvement initiatives.
“Since joining the GPM team two years ago, Todd has demonstrated a high level of operational business prowess. We are excited to have him lead the charge to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the GPM team,” stated Peter Haines, GPM CEO. “Todd brings 14 years of manufacturing experience, 24 years of information technology experience, and a degree in accounting to the table. We know he’s the right guy for the job.”
Maki holds a bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin, Superior. He grew up in Proctor and now lives in South Range.