Maddy named POWER 30 Construction and Real Estate Lawyer

Daniel Maddy of the Duluth-based law firm Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A. has been named a POWER 30 Construction and Real Estate Lawyer.
POWER 30 is a feature in the law-focused, independent newspaper Minnesota Lawyer, which recognizes Minnesotan lawyers who have shown leadership in real estate and construction law and have garnered a high level of respect from the bar.
Minnesota Lawyer named its POWER 30 Lawyers based on extensive interviews with eligible attorneys and a review of significant cases and their outcomes.
Maddy has been with Fryberger since 1987 and has extensive experience practicing real estate and land use law, business and corporate law, economic development law, and lender services and banking law.
Along with being named a POWER 30 lawyer, Maddy is also recognized as a Minnesota Super Lawyer by Super Lawyers Magazine since 2012 and was named one of Duluth's Top Corporate Lawyers by Duluth Superior Magazine from 2009 to 2012.
"Dan has been a dedicated lawyer with us for over 30 years," said David Oberstar, Fryberger’s president. “We are very pleased that he has received this honor and that he continues to be recognized for his diligence in law.”