The team of Grant Fleagle, Jake Newsom, Tyler Hendrickson and Tanner Steele, students in LSBE’s Financial Markets Program, competed with 57 international teams in the preliminary round of the Americas Regional Final of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute’s Annual Research Challenge on April 25.
This is the third consecutive year that an LSBE team has advanced to the Americas Regional, with a total of four opportunities to compete at that level since CFA Minnesota society began hosting a local competition nine years ago.
Last year’s LSBE team advanced to the Global Challenge, which was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
LSBE put together two teams for the CFA Challenge, and they prepared throughout the year under the guidance of faculty mentor and Financial Markets Program Director Joe Artim and industry mentors David Brandmire, CFA, Vice President, Senior Fixed Income Analyst at Wells Fargo in Minneapolis, and Doug Greiner, CFA, Director of Research & Portfolio Manager Wilbanks, Smith & Thomas Asset Management, LLC. However, only one of LSBE’s teams advanced out of the Midwest Regional competition.
“I am extremely proud of our CFA Research team and their accomplishment of reaching the Americas’ Regional final again this year!” said Artim. "This was our second straight year advancing to the Americas’ Regional final, and I am pleased with our success!”
The CFA Challenge impacts 4,000 volunteers and 6,000 students from over 1,100 universities globally. The underlying purpose of the challenge is to help develop best practices for future investment professionals and provide the opportunity for experienced practitioners to give back to the industry’s next generation.