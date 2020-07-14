Adam Lorch has been named chief meteorologist of KBJR 6.
A native of Savage, Minn., he joined the KBJR 6 team in January 2012 as a morning meteorologist and has been an early riser since.
“Adam was the obvious choice for this coveted position,” said Kevin Jacobsen, KBJR 6 news director. “He is a natural leader with a passion for weather. Viewers have come to know and trust Adam in his eight years and counting with the weather authority.”
From the devestating 2012 floods to ice storms, Lorch has forecasted all sorts of weather events across the Northland.
“I was only six months into the job when the historic flood hit, “Lorch said. “Since then, I've covered everything from derechos and flooding, to blizzards and ice storms. The weather here can change in an instant and that’s why I love forecasting here.”
In his spare time, he fishes, hunts and camps – activities Lorch will continue to report on his “Get Outdoors” series.
“I love living in Duluth and all the outdoors activities this region offers. I couldn’t be more excited to continue my career here, ”Lorch said.
He graduated from Northland College in Ashland with a degree in meteorology.
Lorch appears weeknights on the KBJR 6 News at 5, 6 and 10 and 24/7 on the KBJR 6 Mobile Weather app.