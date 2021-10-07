Long time Minnesota small business advocate Mike Hickey announces retirement

After more than 37 years advocating for small business, Mike Hickey will be retiring as state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, or NFIB, in Minnesota.
Mike began his career with NFIB in 1984 and has been the small business advocate for NFIB members and small businesses in Minnesota state government through numerous swings in the political landscape and many economic ups and downs.
At Mike’s direction, NFIB has played a large role in many major legislative accomplishments, including the dramatic 1995 Worker’s Compensation reform and reduction, and the landmark eminent domain reform of 2006 which placed significant restrictions on the government’s ability to confiscate people’s property. He also helped push through the $2.9 billion income tax cut and rebate enacted in 1999. Hickey implemented and oversaw the development of the NFIB program in Minnesota, including the formation of the state leadership council, the political action committee, and directed member endorsements in six governors races dating back to the 1990s.