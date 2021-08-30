In this new role, Plumstead will continue Loll’s commitment to original design, sustainability and creativity in outdoor furnishings.
Loll Designs, the made-in-Minnesota outdoor furniture manufacturer, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mac Plumstead as the company’s new and first ever director of design.
Plumstead, a local Minnesotan, brings over a decade of design innovation and leadership to the Loll team, joining from the self-founded and award-winning McCarty Quinn Design Studio, where he worked with companies such as Herman Miller, Tuohy Furniture, Umbra, and more. His relationship with Loll began six years ago as an external designer for the brand.
“Original and functional design has always been a foundation of Loll, from their iconic lounge chairs to their recent growth in soft-seating collections.” says Kirt Martin, Chief Creative Officer of Landscape Forms and Loll Designs. “As Loll continues to exceed and grow along with consumer demand for outdoor furniture and accessories, Mac’s experience is going to be a valuable asset in leading their products to a new level of quality and sustainable design.”
In this new role, Plumstead will implement a dedicated design department at the company, embracing Loll’s environmental ethos and using thoughtful, original ideas alongside unique materials to create innovative, fun and high-quality products proudly crafted in the USA.
“Mac is a great fit for Loll, with shared values and goals,” says Brian King, brand and marketing director. “Not only does he bring unique talent in the field, but he also understands and connects with Loll’s deep passion for modern materiality, the outdoors and our community.”
Plumstead is a graduate of Cranbrook Academy of Art with a Masters in 3D Design, as well as a lifelong advocate of sustainable and material-driven processes. As a local Minnesotan, he understands Loll’s devoted audience and their appreciation for outdoor living. He currently lives in Saint Paul with his wife and kids, where he enjoys running, gardening, and enjoying nature with family and friends.