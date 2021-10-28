LISC Duluth Executive Director Pam Kramer is retiring after nearly 25 years with the organization.
"It has been an honor to open the LISC Duluth office and guide its operations, focusing on building the capacity of local organizations, increasing access to quality, affordable housing, implementing strategies to grow family income and wealth and supporting the engagement of community residents and organizations in pursuing a comprehensive neighborhood investment approach," Kramer said in an email announcing her retirement.
"I am thankful for all that LISC Duluth has done under Pam's talented leadership," wrote Geoff Popham, Local Advisory Board Chair. "I am grateful to have had the privilege to support her and her team and all their great accomplishments. I am delighted to join with others to wish Pam a retirement that is filled with love and joy."