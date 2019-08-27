LightSpeed Lift announces new hire

Duluth-based LightSpeed Lift recently hired Alissa Boyhtari manager and head personal trainer for the LightSpeed Lift Movement Center at 500 E. 10th St. She will design and lead exercise classes based on supported treadmill walking and running for people of all abilities, as well as assist members in improving their health, mobility and strength.
The LightSpeed Lift Movement Center is a public-access gym using multiple LightSpeed Lift-equipped treadmills to improve balance, walking and running for athletes and people with physically debilitating conditions.
Boyhtari is a 2017 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Superior, where she earned a degree in Exercise Science. In college, she was a member of the track and cross country teams, as well as a group fitness teacher. She continues to teach and coach runners as an assistant track and cross country coach at South Ridge High School.